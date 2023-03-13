Ascent Group LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWM traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.12. The stock had a trading volume of 28,083,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,199,189. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.