Ascent Group LLC Purchases 6,290 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 74.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 104.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 45,531 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 26,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

