Ascent Group LLC Purchases 921 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Ascent Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.71. The company had a trading volume of 247,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,163. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.