Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AWH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 164,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 208,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 695,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,658. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $49.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.15.

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.