Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on AWH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 164,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 208,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 695,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.