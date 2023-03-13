Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Position Lifted by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Assurant by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Assurant by 57.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ traded down $4.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.57. 102,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,200. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $110.48 and a one year high of $194.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.72 and its 200 day moving average is $135.83.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Assurant

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.