Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Trading 7.7% Lower This Week

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Astrafer has a market cap of $244.77 million and approximately $63,578.55 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astrafer token can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00007003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Astrafer has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,485,525 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 1.48167895 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $98,492.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

