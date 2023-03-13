AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Position Boosted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,177 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 1.6% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.35% of AstraZeneca worth $593,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.42. 2,525,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $202.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.31) to £135 ($162.34) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.45) to £119 ($143.10) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

