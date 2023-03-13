ATB Capital Increases Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$72.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFN. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.75.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$61.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$51.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6,190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$28.80 and a 1-year high of C$62.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -6,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

