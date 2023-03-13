ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Raised to “Buy” at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$51.00 price target (down from C$53.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price objective on ATCO and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.75.



TSE ACO.X opened at C$40.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$39.67 and a 1-year high of C$48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.08.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

