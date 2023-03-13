ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $39.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ATI has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. ATI’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ATI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in ATI by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

See Also

