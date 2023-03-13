Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in February

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Atico Mining Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATCMF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.16. 13,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,637. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.
Atico Mining Company Profile
