Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 517,900 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the February 13th total of 589,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.5 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Atlanticus from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of ATLC stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $25.75. 3,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $371.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76.

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 16,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $499,993.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

