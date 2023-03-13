aTyr Pharma’s (LIFE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.
aTyr Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.96. 90,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,529. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.
About aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

