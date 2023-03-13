aTyr Pharma’s (LIFE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.96. 90,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,529. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 87.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 48,183 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

