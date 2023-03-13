Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading Down 15.8%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) shares traded down 15.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 127,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 396% from the average session volume of 25,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Aurania Resources Stock Down 14.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The company has a market cap of C$28.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.52.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities – Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

