Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

Austal Limited (ASX:ASBGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

