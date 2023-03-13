Avalanche One Day Volume Hits $19.15 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.35 billion and $19.15 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $16.42 or 0.00068158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00049703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000880 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,605,472 coins and its circulating supply is 325,542,752 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.