Avenir Corp Decreases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Avenir Corp decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up about 0.2% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 24.4% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,041,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 30.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after acquiring an additional 79,364 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 17.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13,793.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 164,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 163,171 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Trading Up 3.7 %

SBAC traded up $8.84 on Monday, hitting $248.96. 511,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,931. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.46. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 80.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

