Avenir Corp Has $26.76 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Avenir Corp lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,522 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for 2.8% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Avenir Corp owned 0.26% of CarMax worth $26,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management grew its position in shares of CarMax by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KMX traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.91. 2,413,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,182. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.89. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

