Avenir Corp Has $43.29 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Avenir Corp lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Copart comprises 4.6% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avenir Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Copart worth $43,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.26. The company had a trading volume of 718,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,284. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.78. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $71.68.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

