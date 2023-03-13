Avenir Corp Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Avenir Corp cut its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for 0.7% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 365.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Mplx Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.52. 662,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,658. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

