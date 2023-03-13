Avenir Corp Purchases Shares of 1,607 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,607 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.95. 3,958,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,809,461. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $372.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $162,367,743.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,149,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,988,241,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $162,367,743.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,149,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,988,241,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,271,775 shares of company stock worth $1,176,643,167. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

