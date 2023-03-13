Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Capitalization Tops $950.54 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $950.54 million and $97.08 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $8.34 or 0.00034406 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00029228 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021612 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00218365 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,257.27 or 1.00022688 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,918,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 113,918,072.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.08006457 USD and is up 9.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $77,043,592.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.