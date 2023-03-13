Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.80.

AZTA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens cut shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Azenta by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Azenta by 165.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. Azenta has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $89.20.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

