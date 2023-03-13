B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) Short Interest Down 16.5% in February

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of RILYZ stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be issued a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%.

