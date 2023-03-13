B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.49. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 3,567,527 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.94.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

