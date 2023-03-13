Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $205,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,868,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $389.17. 1,567,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,708. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.47.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

