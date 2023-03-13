Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,454,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,159 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $181,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,367,154 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.92.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.