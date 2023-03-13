Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,482,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,802 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $130,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,169,000 after purchasing an additional 242,396 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 111.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 553,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,158,000 after purchasing an additional 291,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $451,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.23. 387,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,017. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.25. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. BNP Paribas began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

