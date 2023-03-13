Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $101.55 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,868 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $101,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,353. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $6.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $550.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,019. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $566.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $212.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

