Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $214.42 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,313,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.6% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $214,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,540. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.50 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.63. The stock has a market cap of $242.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

