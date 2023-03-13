Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $98.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $98,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.52 on Monday, hitting $183.29. 327,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,486. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.09 and a 200 day moving average of $189.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

