Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303,190 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $462,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.15. 358,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,425. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

