Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 922,079 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 922,079 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,919,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SAP as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in SAP by 8,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in SAP by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 44.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.10. 424,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $123.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

