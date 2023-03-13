Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $117.03 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,145 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up 0.4% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Vulcan Materials worth $117,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 74.4% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.70. 228,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $197.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

