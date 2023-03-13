Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $144.88 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314,527 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up 0.4% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $144,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 19.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Aptiv by 5.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,576,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,325,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Aptiv by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.93. The company had a trading volume of 520,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,403. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $129.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $776,739.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at $62,066,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,066,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,995 shares of company stock worth $3,024,121 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Further Reading

