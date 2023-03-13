Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $144.88 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314,527 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up 0.4% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $144,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 19.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Aptiv by 5.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,576,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,325,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Aptiv by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aptiv Price Performance
APTV traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.93. The company had a trading volume of 520,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,403. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $129.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Insider Transactions at Aptiv
In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $776,739.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at $62,066,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,066,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,995 shares of company stock worth $3,024,121 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.
Further Reading
