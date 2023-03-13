Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,047,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Otis Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,694,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,517,000 after acquiring an additional 123,746 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,739,000 after purchasing an additional 357,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,028,000 after purchasing an additional 543,143 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,646,000 after buying an additional 1,887,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.19. The company had a trading volume of 395,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,935. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.