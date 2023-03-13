Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 276,732 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,732 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $92,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHVN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 191,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,934. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $936.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

