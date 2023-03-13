Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 276,732 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,732 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $92,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biohaven Stock Up 3.8 %
BHVN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 191,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,934. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $936.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.12.
About Biohaven
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
