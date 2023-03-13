Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 278,167 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 515,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,167 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of L3Harris Technologies worth $107,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.94. The stock had a trading volume of 165,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,298. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.14. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $264.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

