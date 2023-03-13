Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.21

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 10005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 138,029 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $50,660,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

