BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Declares Dividend of $0.06

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0574 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.04.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.63. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $8.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

