Bank Of America (Bofa) Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €71.00 Price Target

Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($75.53) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($96.81) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

WAF stock opened at €68.80 ($73.19) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €76.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.30. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($56.38) and a one year high of €153.20 ($162.98).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

