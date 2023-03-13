Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $44.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.