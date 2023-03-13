BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Gap Down to $29.28

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.28, but opened at $26.03. BankUnited shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 395,436 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $31,064,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 86.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,604 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after purchasing an additional 306,521 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BankUnited by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,682,000 after buying an additional 292,991 shares during the last quarter.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.