Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,663 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Barclays by 16.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 9.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 11.7% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

