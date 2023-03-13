Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 113.03% from the stock’s previous close.
TSQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Townsquare Media from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Townsquare Media Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.98. 55,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,449. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $137.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $13.16.
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
