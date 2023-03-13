Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Up 73.3% in February

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 175.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

Shares of Barry Callebaut stock remained flat at $2,110.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,073.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,981.10. Barry Callebaut has a 52 week low of $1,783.55 and a 52 week high of $2,410.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Barry Callebaut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

