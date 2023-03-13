Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €105.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($111.70) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 30th.

ETR:BMW opened at €98.33 ($104.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €68.44 ($72.81) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($110.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €94.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.30.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

