Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 31,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 0.7 %

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.03. 17,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,707. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.