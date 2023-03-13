Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives $754.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $790.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BZLYF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.52) to GBX 825 ($9.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC raised Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 793 ($9.54) to GBX 921 ($11.08) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 787 ($9.46) to GBX 748 ($8.99) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beazley from GBX 840 ($10.10) to GBX 835 ($10.04) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.