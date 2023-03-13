Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives GBX 2,594.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWYGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,606.86 ($31.35).

BWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,660 ($31.99) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($31.75) to GBX 2,700 ($32.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.08) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,573 ($30.94) to GBX 2,661 ($32.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,300 ($27.66) to GBX 2,200 ($26.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 2,075.99 ($24.96) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,137.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,993.57. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 1,572 ($18.90) and a one year high of GBX 2,983 ($35.87). The company has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,065.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

